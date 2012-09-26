One Chart That Shows Why The House Price Comeback Is A HUGE DEAL

Earlier we wrote about the new housing debate: Will the recovery provide a meaningful boost to the economy?



One side says that the increase in home values is a big deal.

The other side says construction is just too small of a share of the economy

To answer that, we’d just like to point to this chart.

Red line = Case-Shiller Home Price Index

Blue line = housing starts

Green line = stock market

Orange line = year-over-year change in GDP

The sharp collapse in the blue line starting at the end of 2005 was clearly not a positive for GDP, though it continued to grow for a while afterwards.

It was the sharp collapse in the red line starting in 2007 that destroyed everything.

And if prices start to come back, that’s a big deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.