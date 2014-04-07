This May Be The Best Evidence Yet That Obamacare Is Working

The rate of Americans without health insurance has dropped to its lowest level in years, according to a recent Gallup survey.

In the first quarter of 2014, the uninsured rate was 15.6%, continuing a downward trend from its height at 18% in 2013.

Gallup notes that a steady decrease in the uninsured rate since 2013 is a sign that the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” is working.

Check out the chart below:

Obamacare enrollment hit 7 million this month, and the ACA is on track to surpass its original goals.

The Gallup survey also shows that enrollments through the health care exchanges increased as the March 31 deadline approached.

