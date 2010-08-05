One Chart That Proves The Oil Spill Really Was Overblown

As promised, the government has released a report saying the oil spill is a relatively minor event.



Of 4.9 million barrels discharged, 17% was captured straight from the wellhead. Five per cent was burned, 3% was skimmed, and 8% was dispersed with non-toxic chemicals. Another 16% dispersed naturally and 25% evaporated or dissolved. This portion isn’t vitamin C, but it is certifiably harmless.

Only 26% of the oil remains in the water. This portion exists as light sheen, tar balls, or buried mud: forms that are unlikely to suffocate a whale or plaster a sea gull.

