One simple chart shows how retail as we knew it is dying

Retail companies are in the middle of a seismic shift.

Younger shoppers are taking over the market, and they have a penchant for online shopping. This means that older, brick-and-mortar sellers are struggling to keep up with online giants like Amazon.

Home products maker Procter and Gamble (think Tide detergent and Pampers diapers) laid out in one simple bar chart just how huge this shift has been.

The slide, from a company presentation at an analyst conference this week, shows the monthly buying frequency of US shoppers in hypermarkets (stores with both grocery and department sections) and online.

In just seven years, shoppers have shifted from making one monthly purchase on average online, to 6.5 times. but at visits to brick-and-mortar stores dropped off from 7 visits to just under 5.

As people move online, this becomes an issue for old-school retailers, as online sales add to costs and crunch profits.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

