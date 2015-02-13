A CEO explains why being personable won't help you get a job

It’s always smart to make friendly conversation during a job interview. You and the interviewer are, after all, trying to determine whether you want to work together — and informal chit-chat is a great way to do that.

But don’t think good conversation alone will land you the job.

In a recent interview, Adam Bryant of The New York Times asked Lois Braverman, chief executive of the Ackerman Institute for the Family: “How do you hire?”

She said she learned early on that her “judgment could be really impaired by a great conversation.”

Braverman continued: “Someone being personable doesn’t necessarily make them very responsible. Even though it’s more fun to interview a personable and charming person, I now really look for people who are very responsible.”

Or, if she is looking to hire someone for an administrative job that requires a lot of attention to detail, she hires a candidate with a high GPA, “even if they’re not necessarily personable.”

Why? “You don’t get great grades unless you have worked really hard,” she told Bryant.

So, there you have it: Your ability to chit-chat or make real conversation may land you a new friend — but not necessarily the job.

