Toyota May Slash US Sales Forecast, Too

Toyota (TM) and its Prius are a great bet as oil prices rise, right? Maybe. But Toyota apparently can’t sell enough to Prius hybrids and smaller cars to make up for the lost sales on their pick-up trucks and SUVs. Therefore, Toyota may cut their US sales forecast in anticipation of the worsening economic outlook.

At least GM and Ford (F) aren’t the only idiots stuck making land yachts no one wants to buy.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.