MAYHEM IN BOSTON: ONE BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD, ANOTHER ON THE RUN

Boston authorities say they have shot and killed “Suspect 1” in the Boston Marathon bombing while “Suspect 2” is on the run after a standoff in Watertown, Mass.

Boston Police Chief Ed Davis tweeted: “One suspect dead. One at large. Armed and dangerous. White hat suspect at large.”

Swat teams are currently surrounding a building in Watertown where they believe Suspect 2 is located.

This dramatic turn of events began with an apparent 7-Eleven robbery — where Suspect 2 was ID’d by police — which was followed by a fatal shooting of a MIT police officer at about 10:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects then committed an armed carjacking. When police pursued, the suspects threw explosive devices out of the stolen car. The suspects and police then exchanged gunfire, which left Suspect 1 dead and a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police officer seriously injured.

Suspect 2 remains at large.

A Watertown resident recorded part of the shootout:

There are also unconfirmed reports that police scanners named the suspects.

