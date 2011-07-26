One Book Every Entrepreneur And VC Should Own

This article originally ran on TechCrunch.
tl;dr version:
If you’re an entrepreneur or VC or will be working in this industry – buy this. read it. live it.
When I first started as a startup CEO in 1999 there were no guides on raising venture capital. There were no explanations for all of the confusing details outlined in a term sheet.
Read the full post at Both Sides of the Table >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.