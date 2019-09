Whereas for the past several weeks, equities have been moving in tandem with precious metals, today that’s SHARPLY different.



Gold is surging, and equities are tanking.

A quick look via FinViz:

The silver moe is particularly surprising, given how much it’s been associated with “risk on”.

