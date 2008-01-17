One Big Tech IPO Off The Books: Sun Buys MySQL For $1 Billion

Sun Microsystems is buying open source software-maker MySQL for $800 million cash and taking another another $200 million in options. Why do we care? Two reasons:

1) Techies will pay attention because MySQL’s software is used by everyone from Google to Facebook to Nokia, and Sun, and because it’s been one of the biggest standalone open source companies.

2) Investors will pay attention because many of them expected MySQL to go public this year, and there have been very few big-name tech IPOs in the current boom. Now there’s one less.

