Here's one big reason Google needs to worry about Facebook

Despite the massive library of content on Google’s YouTube service, Facebook was able to claim more videos with more than 1 million views in the last 30 days, according to data from Tubular Labs charted for us by BI Intelligence. This is a pretty impressive feat considering YouTube’s search functionality is far ahead of Facebook’s, and YouTube also offers fewer restrictions and more opportunities to make money through ads.

Yet, Facebook is becoming a more attractive place for people to upload their videos. Between auto-play and the lack of pre-roll ads, Facebook videos are getting lots of engagement: New data suggests more videos have been uploaded directly to Facebook than shared on the site via YouTube, which is pretty impressive, and the company on Wednesday announced a new video player that should improve engagement by letting any website embed its new video player, just like YouTube’s.

