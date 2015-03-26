Here's one big reason Google needs to worry about Facebook

Dave Smith

Despite the massive library of content on Google’s YouTube service, Facebook was able to claim more videos with more than 1 million views in the last 30 days, according to data from Tubular Labs charted for us by BI Intelligence. This is a pretty impressive feat considering YouTube’s search functionality is far ahead of Facebook’s, and YouTube also offers fewer restrictions and more opportunities to make money through ads.

Yet, Facebook is becoming a more attractive place for people to upload their videos. Between auto-play and the lack of pre-roll ads, Facebook videos are getting lots of engagement: New data suggests more videos have been uploaded directly to Facebook than shared on the site via YouTube, which is pretty impressive, and the company on Wednesday announced a new video player that should improve engagement by letting any website embed its new video player, just like YouTube’s.

BI Intelligence

