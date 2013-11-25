One Bidder Just Paid $US1.8 Million For This Desk Designed By Apple's Jony Ive

Caroline Moss This desk sold for $US1.8 million at the (RED) auction.

How much would you pay for a camera designed by Jony Ive? How about a desk?

Last night design pioneers Jony Ive and Marc Newson collaborated with musician and philanthropist Bono to organise a (RED) Auction on November 23rd at Sotheby’s in New York City. The auction raised over $US26 million dollars for The Global Fund, which helps fight AIDS in Africa.

We showed you all of the items up for auction last week.

The selling prices were crazy high.

The camera – a unique Leica Digital Rangefinder – sold for $US1.8 million and the unique aluminium desk produced by Neal Feay Studio (pictured) brought $US1.7 million.

The Steinway & Sons unique “Red Pops for (RED)” Parlor Grand Piano (which Coldplay’s Chris Martin played last night) inspired a dozen bidders to compete for the piano. It was finally won by philanthropist Stewart Rahr for $US1.9 million.

Overall, it looked like a spectacular event!

