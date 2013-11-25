One Bidder Just Paid $US1.8 Million For This Desk Designed By Apple's Jony Ive

Caroline Moss
Jony Ive and Marc Newson TableCaroline MossThis desk sold for $US1.8 million at the (RED) auction.

How much would you pay for a camera designed by Jony Ive? How about a desk?

Last night design pioneers Jony Ive and Marc Newson collaborated with musician and philanthropist Bono to organise a (RED) Auction on November 23rd at Sotheby’s in New York City. The auction raised over $US26 million dollars for The Global Fund, which helps fight AIDS in Africa.

We showed you all of the items up for auction last week.

The selling prices were crazy high.

The camera – a unique Leica Digital Rangefinder – sold for $US1.8 million and the unique aluminium desk produced by Neal Feay Studio (pictured) brought $US1.7 million.

The Steinway & Sons unique “Red Pops for (RED)” Parlor Grand Piano (which Coldplay’s Chris Martin played last night) inspired a dozen bidders to compete for the piano. It was finally won by philanthropist Stewart Rahr for $US1.9 million.

Overall, it looked like a spectacular event!

Marc Newson, Bono, and Jony Ive on the (RED) carpet.

Hayden Panettiere walks the (RED) carpet, too.

The Bush sisters were there.

So was Chelsea Clinton.

Bono spent time hanging with Chris Martin of Coldplay.

And then they performed.

Bono entertains the crowd!

The piano sold to a bidder for $US1.9 million.

A Darth Vader helmet was auctioned off. It was signed by George Lucas.

More bidding!

The auction ended up raising $US26 million to fund AIDS research in Africa.

Bono is working the crowd.

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Newson.

Bono performing again!

Niles Rodgers and The Edge perform onstage.

A great performance from Niles Rodgers, Bono, Angelique Kidjo and The Edge.

Great shot!

Bono and Angelique Kidjo close out the evening, which raised $US26 million for AIDS research in Africa.

This camera sold for $US1.8 million.

