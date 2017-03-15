What renting a one-bedroom apartment in 30 popular cities really costs

Chloe Pantazi
Millennials so badly want to live in cities that some have resorted to living in vans, shipping containers, and even a crate in someone else’s living room to save money on rent.

A new report from RENTCafé showing the cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the world’s 30 leading financial centres proves just how expensive living in a big city can be.

Analysts at the apartment-listing site sifted through global housing market data to find the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom abode, measuring between 600 and 999 square feet.

Here are their findings, ranked from the least to most expensive.

30. Casablanca, Morocco

SvetlanaSF/iStock

Average cost of rent: $1,083/month

29. Montreal, Canada

Alph Tran/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $1,123/month

28. Taipei, Taiwan

willcao911/iStock

Average cost of rent: $1,202/month

27. Munich, Germany

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $1,466/month

26. Toronto, Canada

Domenic Gareri/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $1,585/month

25. Frankfurt, Germany

vichie81/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $1,783/month

24. Vancouver, Canada

Dan Breckwoldt/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $1,849/month

23. Osaka, Japan

Sean Pavone/iStock

Average cost of rent: $1,902/month

22. Shenzhen, China

zhangyang13576997233/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $2,007/month

21. Luxembourg, Luxembourg

iStock/Jorisvo

Average cost of rent: $2,021/month

20. London, UK

QQ7/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $2,179/month

19. Cayman Islands

Osote/iStock

Average cost of rent: $2,219/month

18. Melbourne, Australia

TkKurikawa/iStock

Average cost of rent: $2,232/month

17. Chicago, IL

RudyBalasko/iStock

Average cost of rent: $2,272/month

16. Paris, France

Irina Palei/Shuttershock

Average cost of rent: $2,285/month

15. Beijing, China

Leonid Andronov/iStock

Average cost of rent: $2,509/month

14. Shanghai, China

fazon1/iStock

Average cost of rent: $2,522/month

13. Washington D.C.

Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $2,562/month

12. Seoul, South Korea

Guitar photographer/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $2,628/month

11. Los Angeles, CA

Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $2,681/month

10. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (TIE)

nicky39/iStock

Average cost of rent: $2,694/month

10. Sydney, Australia (TIE)

Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $2,694/month

8. Tokyo, Japan (TIE)

Kanuman/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $US2,050/month

8. Singapore, Singapore (TIE)

platongkoh/iStock

Average cost of rent: $2,707/month

6. Zurich, Switzerland

canadastock/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $2,905/month

5. Geneva, Switzerland

bluejayphoto/iStock

Average cost of rent: $3,064/month

4. Hong Kong

Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $3,619/month

3. Boston, MA

zrfphoto/iStock

Average cost of rent: $3,870/month

2. San Francisco, CA

heyengel/Shutterstock

Average cost of rent: $4,437/month

1. New York City, NY

Cassidy Hopkins

Average cost of rent: $4,860/month

