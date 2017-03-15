What renting a one-bedroom apartment in 30 popular cities really costs

The INSIDER Summary:
- A new report shows how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the world’s 30 leading financial centres.
- Of those 30 cities, Casablanca is the cheapest place to rent, with the average cost being $1,083/month.
- New York City is the most expensive, with the average rent priced at $4,869/month)
Millennials so badly want to live in cities that some have resorted to living in vans, shipping containers, and even a crate in someone else’s living room to save money on rent.
A new report from RENTCafé showing the cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the world’s 30 leading financial centres proves just how expensive living in a big city can be.
Analysts at the apartment-listing site sifted through global housing market data to find the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom abode, measuring between 600 and 999 square feet.
Here are their findings, ranked from the least to most expensive.
More from INSIDER:
- Here’s how hot yoga can be good — and bad — for you
- ‘The Bachelorette’ started last night — get to know the 4 men Rachel Lindsay met on live TV
- You can take a boat into a volcano full of lava in Hawaii
- McDonald’s employees reveal the best ordering hacks and secret menu items
- The 10 most popular pies in the US
This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.