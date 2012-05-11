One Badass Poker Playing Trader From John Arnold's Shuttered Firm Is Already Fundraising For His Own Hedge Fund

Photo: www.bestpokermoments.com

Bill Perkins, a trader from John Arnold’s shuttered Centaurus Advisors, is fundraising to start his own hedge fund, Skylar Capital Management, Lori Spechler at CNBC reported.The news comes just a week after Arnold announced that he would be retiring from the hedge fund industry and closing his $3 billion energy-focused firm.



Perkins hopes to raise between $300 million to $600 million from investors to begin trading in July, according to CNBC. Like Centaurus, the fund will focus on energy commodities. It is not clear if Arnold will be seeding Perkins’ fund.

Perkins has a long history at Centaurus and was one of the firm’s founding traders, FINAlternatives reported. But aside from being one of the founders of the successful energy hedge funds, Perkins also has a few other awesome accomplishments under his belt.

For one—he’s a very active amateur poker player. In January of this year, he spent $100,000 to join in a high-stakes poker game, busted out, then found $98,500 to buy in again.

In addition, Perkins—who also goes by the more formal name William O. Perkins III—is also the owner of a private equity and venture capital firm called Small Ventures. He is also the CEO of Cutuco Energy, a power generation facility in El Salvador.

Not enough? Perkins also played football when he was getting his electrical engineering degree at the University of Iowa and has also produced a number of films through the company LLeju Productions and Films. Badass.

