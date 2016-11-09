One asset had a good day on global markets: iron ore futures

Photo: Kevin Frayer /Getty Images.

Global markets are tanking as it looks increasingly likely that Donald Trump will become the next President of the United States.

Everything resembling a safe haven is being sought: US treasuries, gold, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

Without access to many of these markets, investors in China have had to get creative.

And creative they have been, buying iron ore futures, of all things.

Dalian iron ore futures surged 6%, now trading “limit up” for the session.

They literally can’t go any higher today, quite the opposite to US S&P 500 futures which currently sit “limit down” at -5%.

Iron ore futures now sit at the highest level since early November 2014.

Probably not the asset class most would associate with being safe haven, but on a day such as today, it’s doing better than most.

Dalian January 2017 Iron Ore Future. Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

