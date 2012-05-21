This Agency Gave Its Entire Staff New iPads—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Nebo’s blog



Nebo Agency has given every single member of its team (including interns) a brand new iPad. The Atlanta-based full service interactive marketing agency gave the New iPads away so that the entire team could become even more fluent in the multi-device world. “So, why not just give iPads to the senior team? Well, that’s not how Nebo operates. We believe that good ideas can come from anywhere. From the vision of experienced leaders, to the emerging minds of those in the trenches, to the intern who views the industry from a perspective that us digital marketing veterans just can’t.” Friskies is using Chris Parnell to help address a national “CATastrophe”: cat boredom. “There’s nothing more tragic than a blase cat.” Watch the hilarious video here.

Here’s Ad Age’s piece about how Facebook now needs to woo Madison Avenue.

Sea World Parks and Entertainment has picked DraftFCB in New York as its agency of record. Momentum Worldwide used to handle the $47 million account.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was named Cannes Lions 2012 Media Person of the year.

Telemundo has a new logo.

