A Gorgeous iPad Air Clone Is Dirt Cheap And Can Run Android Or Windows

It’s hard to find Android and Windows tablets that are as attractive, lightweight, and simple as the iPad. One Chinese tech company, however, has come pretty close.

The Onda V919 3G Air looks exactly like the iPad Air, but it doesn’t run iOS like Apple’s current tablets and iPhones. Rather, users can switch between Android and Windows 8.1, Chinese tech blog PC Pop reports (via Phone Arena).

There’s also another significant difference between the Onda V919 3G Air and the iPad Air — it’s extremely cheap. While the iPad Air 2 starts at $US499, Onda’s tablet is listed at about $US177 on its website, which is a fraction of what Apple’s tablet costs.

Onda says the V919 comes with a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 resolution display just like the iPad Air 2. There’s also 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB and 3G connectivity built it, which means you would be able to use cellular data instead of scouting out a Wi-Fi network.

What’s odd, though, is that the advertising materials on Onda’s website don’t make it clear whether or not the tablet can actually run both Windows and Android. Based on the visuals and bits of translated text, it only mentions Android. Other online retailers and tech blogs that have written about the tablet, however, do mention that dual-boot feature.

Regardless, Onda’s tablet looks almost like a carbon copy of the iPad Air. The company’s product page for the V919 even shows it running a modified version of Android that looks similar to iOS.

Onda isn’t the only Chinese tech company that’s ripped off Apple’s design. Even larger companies like Lenovo have created products that look a lot like Apple’s, such as its S90 Sisley which looks almost exactly like the iPhone 6.

