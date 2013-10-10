'Once Upon A Time' Promo Graphic Goes Hilariously Wrong

ABC’s “Once Upon A Time” is getting a lot of buzz this week — but not for reasons you may expect.

During this week’s episode, an animated white rabbit graphic for the show’s “Wonderland” spin-off appeared and drew an unfortunately-placed “rabbit hole” around Snow White’s crotch.

The unfortunately timed moment came just after Snow White, played by actress Ginnifer Goodwin, uttered the line: “You’re searching for something powerful enough to vanquish the queen.”

The incident is now being called “The magic crotch promo.” Watch below:

Goodwin later tweeted:

“Once Upon A Time” creator Adam Horowitz joked to EW about the situation: “We’re grateful ABC is spending so much time promoting both shows, but it was an interesting cross-promotion.”

Added showrunner Edward Kitsis: “It’s embarrassing, but at the same time, it’s so silly it’s hard to take serious. It’s so obvious that somebody didn’t realise what they were doing.”

