'Once Upon A Time' Promo Graphic Goes Hilariously Wrong

ABC’s “Once Upon A Time” is getting a lot of buzz this week — but not for reasons you may expect.
During this week’s episode, an animated white rabbit graphic for the show’s “Wonderland” spin-off appeared and drew an unfortunately-placed “rabbit hole” around Snow White’s crotch.
The unfortunately timed moment came just after Snow White, played by actress Ginnifer Goodwin, uttered the line: “You’re searching for something powerful enough to vanquish the queen.”
The incident is now being called “The magic crotch promo.” Watch below:
Goodwin later tweeted:
Dear @EW, it’s just a @OnceABC + @WonderlandOUAT crotchover! And I’m not viral. http://t.co/4r7rHUsehQ
— Ginnifer Goodwin (@ginnygoodwin) October 7, 2013
“Once Upon A Time” creator Adam Horowitz joked to EW about the situation: “We’re grateful ABC is spending so much time promoting both shows, but it was an interesting cross-promotion.”
Added showrunner Edward Kitsis: “It’s embarrassing, but at the same time, it’s so silly it’s hard to take serious. It’s so obvious that somebody didn’t realise what they were doing.”
