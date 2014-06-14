Side-By-Side Photos Show The Evolution Of New York City

If a picture is worth a thousands words, then amateur photographer Cora Drimus’ latest project speaks volumes about the history of New York City.

Drimus created the video “Once Upon a Time in New York” after her visit to the city this past April. The video includes photographs taken by Drimus of present-day New York landmarks juxtaposed with historic photos of the same landmarks. Viewers are able to see how much the city has changed over the years.

Drimus, who works in the finance industry, has created three similar videos in Romania, and she told Business Insider that she thought making a video of New York would be even more fun. She currently lives in Zurich, Switzerland, and this was her first visit to the U.S.

