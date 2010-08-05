Once Upon A Time, Google Wave Was The Next Big Thing

Google finally put Wave out of its misery yesterday, but the communication/collaboration tool had been a punchline for months.



So it’s easy to forget just how excited people were about Wave before it launched.

Techies and journalists wondered if Wave was going to revolutionise online communication and replace email and instant messaging.

Here are some of our favourite headlines, reviews, and predictions that don’t always look so great in retrospect:

Business Week: “Will Google’s Wave Replace E-Mail—and Facebook?”

Technologizer: “Forget Google Apps: Google Wave is the New epicentre of the Google-Microsoft War.”

Robert Scoble: “Google’s infinite strip: the brilliance in Google Wave.” Scoble actually saw very clearly from the beginning that the product, in its current form, was a non-starter — because, he thought, it looked too much like email. But he didn’t stop there: “But let’s forget the email interface because someday someone will strip Wave out of that crappy interface and give us its brilliance.”

Livemint: “Google Wave is going to be the most destructive thing to ever hit the workplace. The office-goer is doomed.”

TechCrunch: “Google Wave Drips With Ambition. A New Communication Platform For A New Web.” MG Siegler’s take here is the most interesting in hindsight: “It’s ambitious as hell — which we love — but that also leaves it open to the possibility of it falling on its face. But that’s how great products are born. And the potential reward is huge if Google has its way as the ringleader of the complete transition to our digital lives on the web.”

Is the flop of Google Wave simply the downside of a smart, bold, low-percentage swing for the fences? Or was it a product only a Googler could love, doomed from the start?

We’re inclined to think the latter — it seemed like a really neat product with no shot at wider appeal. But sound off in the comments if you think this could have been huge.

