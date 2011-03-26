Once The Hottest Name In Web, Digg Is Now Dying

Tech companies in Silicon Alley can become stars overnight. They skyrocket, and receive much love from the press. Then, for unknown reasons, the company starts going downhill and fads away. The company doesn’t die, it simply becomes a shadow of it’s former self. Digg is doing just that. A couple of years ago, Digg was all the rage. But it is now in decline especially after founder Kevin Rose left, leaving a serious problem to deal with.



Back in 2006, Digg was hot. They showed that it didn’t take a tech genius to build the next big internet website. All that was required was a really dedicated fan/user base. They showed that people didn’t want prepackaged news. We want to create our own front page!

So what happened? Why is Digg now a shadow of its former self? Digg had a unique vision. Nowadays, many news sites have semi-copied Digg. Big news websites often feature news from other news websites. Wall Street Journal often features articles from Business Insider.

Please comment below on why you think Digg isn’t as hot as it once was.

