Once someone tries Airbnb, they're less likely to prefer a hotel, says report

Biz Carson
Brian chesky airbnbKimberly White/Getty

Airbnb has a long way to go to become a household name, but research from Goldman Sachs shows it’s at least gaining support from travellers who have used it.

In a survey released Tuesday, consumers surveyed by Goldman Sachs showed they’re becoming more familiar — and loyal to — peer-to-peer lodging sites like Airbnb, HomeAway, and FlipKey.

In the past year, the per cent of consumers who had heard of these alternatives to hotels increased from 24% to 35%. When it came to actually staying in a rental from the sites, that number is up from 11% in Q1 of 2015 to 16% by Q4.

It’s still a small percentage that have used it, but after travellers have tried a site like Airbnb once, their preference for hotels is nearly halved.

Goldman sachs investment reportGoldman Sachs

For those who have never stayed in an Airbnb or similar rental, they prefer hotels 79% of the time while 19% have no preference at all. Once someone has stayed in an Airbnb, that preference drops to 40% liking hotels and 36% preferring an Airbnb-like platform — and that’s regardless of whether they spent one night or one week in an Airbnb.

