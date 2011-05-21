BOOM: IBM Is Now Worth More Than Microsoft

We noted it was about to happen a few days ago, and now it has.



As of 1:11 PM ET, IBM is worth more than Microsoft:

Photo: Google Finance

That’s a stunner for anybody who remembers the tech landscape in the early 1990s, when Microsoft’s embrace of the PC revolution sent IBM into a tailspin.

IBM brought in Lou Gerstner from the outside to turn it around. So how much longer will Microsoft stick with Steve Ballmer before it has to make the same move?

Update: Now it’s really official — at market close, the landscape looked like this, with a $1 billion difference between the companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.