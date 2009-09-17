Once Again... World Stocks Rally To New Highs

The market is in broken-record territory. Every day it’s the same. New highs. New highs. Rinse. Repeat.



Asia was particularly strong overnight, with Hong Kong gaining 1.7%, the Nikkei up 1.7%, and Shanghai up 2%. Europe was up as well, though a bit less so, and early futures action is pointing higher in the US.

The market seems to be shrugging off the less-than-stellar earnings report from Oracle (ORCL) last night, which missed meaningfully on the top-end, suggesting that a corproate spending rebound isn’t such a sure thing, or at least isn’t being felt by everyone.

