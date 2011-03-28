Once Again, World Markets Are Rallying, And Totally Ignoring All The Crises

The Teflon market continues.



Despite the situation in Japan, the widening chaos in the Mideast, and the multiple issues in Europe (Portugal, political uncertainty in Germany), markets are higher.

Well, Europe is up modestly across the board. The DAX — despite Angela Merkel’s big loss — is up 0.4%. Other markets are up in a similar range.

And US futures are headed nicely higher as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.