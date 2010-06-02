Once Again, The Market Is Obsessed With The Euro: Here's How To Profit

Amazingly after all these months of fretting about the euro, the markets are still… fretting about the euro. This is especially surprising given how just nine months ago, practically nobody would have identified this is the (let alone a) tail that could wag this dog.



And yet here we are, as Mike O’Rourke of BTIG puts it, almost maddeningly trading in lockstep with the currency.

As we’ve noted before, there seem to be only two trades right now: risk on and risk off, and if you know which one is the mood of the day, then you can easily say how any number of things from the euro to the yen to palladium are probably trading (gold is sometimes a wild card, but that’s basically it).

So is there another trade out there.

Here’s O’Rourke exploring some ideas:

Back on March 18th, we weighed in on how we believed the lack of leadership in the EU would influence the Euro. “German leadership on this issue has been inconsistent, unclear and irresponsible. The Bundesbank aura is quickly fading away. For all of those speculators out there, not only are the fundamentals of the Euro short on your side but (lack of) the political leadership this week risks creating damage to the currency that may be irreparable for some time. They are begging you to short this currency.” The 10% drop in the currency over the past two and a half months is a noteworthy move by any standard. Interestingly, when one looks at the returns for the S&P 500 and the Stoxx 600 adjusted for currencies it creates interesting imagery. For example, in Dollar terms, the S&P 500 is down 3.98%, but the Stoxx 600 is down 17.66% (see Chart 3). Essentially, the U.S. investor who bought into Europe at the start of the year and did not hedge the currency exposure has taken a beating. In Euro terms, the Stoxx 600 is down 3.37%, but the S&P 500 is up 12.81% (chart 4). In this case, the European investor who favoured the U.S. at the start of the year has benefited.

So what’s the trade? Basically it’s a bet that the correlation has to break up.

The question we find ourselves asking is maybe there is a longer term thematic trade here with a cross asset pair Long the S&P 500 and Short the Euro against it. Rightly or wrongly, we know in the current environment these assets are trading in a highly correlated manner. Many, including ourselves, believe that although the Euro short is currently crowded, it is on a longer term course for parity with the Dollar, approximately 20% lower. Likewise, we have argued that the U.S. offers the best combination of value, growth and stability in the global economy. One could argue that the multiple compression that has occurred in the large cap U.S. multinationals could be enough to have discounted the expected weakness related to reduced sales to Europe. Similarly, the Fed will be determined to insulate the U.S. as much as possible from European risk. Europe’s troubles need time to be worked out. The weakened currency will help that process. If the situation comes to one where the EU/ECB truly go nuclear and start QE, that would help the Euro short even if equity markets were temporarily dislocated, but in the end in such scenarios, investors need assets and that is what equities are

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.