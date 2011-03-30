Once Again, TEPCO Opens "Ask Only" But There Is One Big Upside To Nationalization Threats

It’s been another horrible 24 hours for TEPCO, owner of the Fukushima nuclear power plant.



According to Nikkei, the stock begins Wednesday “ask only” for the second straight day, as radiation and nationalization fears weigh on investors.

But there is one bit of good news. Nationalization further cements the idea that bondholders will be made whole no matter what. As such, the TEPCO CDS were among the top narrowers of the day, according to CMA.

