Stocks just opened up huge this morning, with the Dow up 69 points to 10,905.

The NASDAQ is up 20 points at 2419 and the S&P 500 is at 1176, up 8 points.

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.