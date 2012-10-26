SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Passing In The NFL Continues To Skyrocket

At some point, the onslaught of passing in the NFL will slow down. But we aren’t there yet. Not even close.



This season, the NFL is averaging 480.8 yards passing per game. And while that number will drop a bit when the cold weather arrives, it is currently up 4.7% from a year ago and up 20.0% in the last 10 years. This comes after a period of about 20 years in which the amount of passing was relatively unchanged.

The NFL is now a passing game, and there is no end in sight…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

