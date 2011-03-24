Once Again, Markets Are Staging A Huge Comeback, As Crises Around The World Are Forgotten

Photo: James Jordan on flickr

The markets just don’t care about the things they’re supposed to care about.The unravelling of the eurozone? Snooze. Fukushima? Old news.



All of the big European indices have staged remarkable turnarounds from earlier this morning, when they were lower.

The euro is now higher, even, despite talk of the Portuguese vote unravelling the whole shebang.

Talk of Chinese intervention and support for Europe may be helping.

US futures are once again set for a rather good day. A few more days like these, and the March swoon will be over.

