Once Again, Markets Are Powering Higher Everywhere

Just when it looks like world markets are hitting a speedbump, they just keep going. It’s pretty remarkable.



The move isn’t gigantic, but stocks are up across Europe this morning (Italy +0.5%, France up 0.3%, Dax up 0.75%) and US futures are ticking higher as well.

This follows a green night in Asia, where the Shanghai Composite lead the way with 1.25% added on.

US futures are ticking up modestly.

It could be a quiet, data-light day. So far nothing too dramatic is going on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.