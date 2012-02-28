Once Again, Markets Are Marching Higher

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Still no signs of a stumble: Markets are marching higher again.US futures are up in the range of 0.4%.
European markets are up across teh board as well. Italy is up 0.4%. France is up 0.2%. Germany is up 0.5%.
In Asia, Shanghai ended witha modest 0.2% gain, while Japan added 0.9%, marking a big reversal from where it started.
Nothing too major yet is out in terms of news.
Durable Goods and Case-Shiller in the US should be big numbers for the market to watch.
