Once Again, Learn Some Leadership Lessons From A Dancing Guy

This video narrated by entrepreneur Derek Sivers has been going viral since spring of 2010. If you have or haven’t seen it before, check out leadership lessons from Dancing Guy:



A leader needs the guts to stand alone and look ridiculous. But what he’s doing is so simple, it’s almost instructional. This is key. You must be easy to follow!

Now comes the first follower with a crucial role: he publicly shows everyone how to follow.

