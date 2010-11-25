Once Again It's Clear That China Is What Matters

Just a quick heads up, because it’s a point we’ve been banging on a lot… what’s happening in China and Hong Kong is what’s been setting the tone for each day.



You can’t point to Ireland today for the rise, because bond yields are blowing out and confidence is waning. And the market was up pre-the macro data.

But China and Hong Kong gained, and the big industrial commodities are up too. That continues to be the big determine of the market.

