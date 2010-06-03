Once Again, Insider Buying Surges Just As Markets Collapse

All though the big rally, corporate insiders were in SELL mode, dumping shares at a volume that was several multiples of the BUY volume.



And now the market’s sagging (yesterday and possibly notwithstanding) and now look: buy volume is picking up big time.

PragCap has the latest look, and though sell volume is still much higher, you can see the trend pretty clearly.

The real point here is that if you looked to corporate insiders to time your investment decisions, you’d be getting killed, having missed the rally, and now buying just as things get hairy. And beyond that, it seems safe to guess that insiders are going off of what they see in business right now, so as long as things were miserable there was no intent to buy, and now they see a pickup. But if the market is warning of another leg down, then their wait for the pickup may be too late.

Photo: PragCap.com

