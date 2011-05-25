Once Again, Everything Around The World Is Going Lower

Photo: Pawel Loj via Flickr
A few more days like this, and we’re really going to have a slump on our hands.Everything around the world is going lower.
Real quick:
- Shanghai: -0.9%
- Germany: -0.68%
- Spain -.47%
- France -.51%
US futures are lower, and oil is back closer to $98. The dollar is rallying, as the euro is down to $1.403.
