Once Again, Everything Around The World Is Going Lower

Joe Weisenthal
trampoline woman falling

Photo: Pawel Loj via Flickr

A few more days like this, and we’re really going to have a slump on our hands.Everything around the world is going lower.

Real quick:

  • Shanghai: -0.9%
  • Germany: -0.68%
  • Spain -.47%
  • France -.51%

US futures are lower, and oil is back closer to $98. The dollar is rallying, as the euro is down to $1.403.

For a quick look at all the futures, check out FinViz >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us