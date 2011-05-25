Once Again, Everything Around The World Is Going Lower

Photo: Pawel Loj via Flickr

A few more days like this, and we’re really going to have a slump on our hands.Everything around the world is going lower.



Real quick:

Shanghai: -0.9%

Germany: -0.68%

Spain -.47%

France -.51%

US futures are lower, and oil is back closer to $98. The dollar is rallying, as the euro is down to $1.403.

For a quick look at all the futures, check out FinViz >

