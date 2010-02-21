Once Again, Copper Nails The Trade

Back on February 12 we compared the price of copper with the S&P and noted that while the S&P was in slump mode, copper was beginning to rebound, and that since copper has successfully anticipated pivots in the market over the past year and a half, it might be cause for bullishness.



Well, the S&P 500 had a great week (briefly pushing into positive territory for 2010), and if you had simply followed this chart you might have guessed that.

Photo: finviz

And here was the chart we ran Feb 12:

