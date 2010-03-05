On Young Lawyers And Their Lovely New York Apartments

Most New Yorkers toil as renters for way longer than they ever imagined.



But some lawyers save up (or save plus and receive a little help from their parents) and quickly become proud owners of small but still-desirable NYC apartments.

This particular subset of persons has become particularly attractive to The New York Times as of late. If three makes a trend, expect to see the Park Slope abode of a BigLaw couple and their newly-born twins next week!

Sunday’s Real Estate section featured Covington associate Mari Bonthuis’ search for an apartment with enough closet space.

Today’s Home & Garden gives us a peak at the fashionably-styled financial district apartment of Paul Weiss junior associate Colin Kelly. Kelly got a little help form decorators, who made it work on his $8,000 budget, which, the NYT helpfully points out, is “the exact amount of the 2009 first-time homebuyer’s tax credit.”

These features bring up an important point, one that has been perhaps lost in the shuffle of the talk of so many people losing their jobs: for those who were able to remain in their windowed, high-rise offices, there is no denying that the firm paycheck allows a pretty nice lifestyle. On the off chance you get to have a life, of course.

To Bonthuis and Kelly — we think you should reach out and invite each other to your respective housewarming parties! You are part of an apparently growing group of NY associates whose homes the NYT can’t get enough of.

