On Twitter, There Are Just 5 Degrees Of Separation Between You And Kevin Bacon

Social media analytics firm Sysomos analysed over 5.2 billion connections on Twitter and determined that there are actually just five connections separating you from most everyone else (possibly including Kevin Bacon.)



Sysomos explains:

On average, Twitter users have five degrees of separation between each other – meaning nearly everyone within Twitter is only five steps away. Of all friendship distances, five steps is the most common (41%), while a friendship distance of four steps is the second-most common (37%).

It’s a little confusing what Sysomos means by “friends.” We think it means two people who are following each other.

Here is a pie chart:

