Photo: AP

The most important question is, did Kim Kardashian influence Kris Humphries decision at all? The decision was to fire Dan Fegan of Lagardère Unlimited who used to be Humphries’ agent. In Fegan’s place is Marc Cornstein of Pinnacle Management. Cornstein is tasked with helping Humphries earn enough money to support himself in case he divorces Kardashian (while doing a Google search on Humphries I found a story that the two are signing a prenuptial agreement).This is what Cornstein said about the signing of Humphries:



“We’re obviously really thrilled. He’s a tremendous player and even a better person. He’s the exact kind of player you want to work with. We’re excited for the free agency process to start. I hope it can start July 1 like it typically does. We have to wait and see.”

Other than Humphries, Cornstein represents NBA players Samuel Dalembert, Darko Milicic, Beno Udrih, and Nenad Krstic.

On To The Next One: Kris Humphries from Sports Agent Blog – Sports Agent News, Sports Business, Sports Law, Sports Contract Negotiations, NCAA Rules and Regulations.

Read more posts on Sports Agent Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.