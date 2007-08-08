Canned: Portfolio's Jim Impoco. Wanted: Help, Now.

The New York Observer and Fishbowlny are saying that Jim Impoco, Portolio’s number two editor, was fired this morning. Portfolio’s launch has generated reams of critical coverage, as well as stories about turmoil at the expensive business magazine.



We thought a lot of the carping was the result of the particulars of the latest Conde Nast magazine: A high-profile launch, a New York press and blog scene that loves to report on itself, and lots of downtime: More than a year between the mag’s official birth and its first issue in April (issue #2 is out next week). But, internally, Conde execs seem to have been worried as well: We hear they’ve been casting about for senior editors to come aboard and help right the ship. Expect more carnage down the road.

Impoco’s Portfolio bio, soon to be deleted:

Jim Impoco comes to Condé Nast Portfolio from the New York Times, where he had been a business editor since 2003. At the Times, he oversaw the relaunch of the Sunday Business section in 2004 and the redesign of the Saturday Business section in 2005. Prior to that, he worked at Fortune, where he was an assistant managing editor, and U.S. News & World Report, where, over 12 years, he served as business and technology editor, Tokyo bureau chief, and West Coast correspondent. Impoco has a B.A. from Amherst College and a master’s degree in Japanese history from the University of California at Berkeley.

