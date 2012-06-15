On The Move: Broadcasting & Cable's Max Robins

B&C Editor In Chief Max Robins is out after three and a half years running Reed Elsevier’s trade magazine; he’ll be replaced by Tom Steinert-Threlkeld, who will also run sister pub Multichannel News. Robbins’ lieutenant, Wall Street Journal vet Mark Robichaux, will stay on. A Multichannel press release emphasises the trades’ shifting emphasis on digital operations. Nikke Finke at LA Weekly says she’s told that both trades are profitable but have seen revenues decline in recent years as the cable business consolidates.



