On The Magical Touch Screen Walls Of Financial Cable News

On Thursday, Talking Biz News reported that Fox Business Network had debuted a new touch screen technology called the Fox Business Data Wizard:



It’s a one-touch data display designed to give on-air talent and producers the ability to access a complete set of real-time financial data on demand.

It’s an infrared touch screen wall that will give so much more depth to the markets and gives anchors the power to go into 20 different sectors with the top 10 names in each sector, and the ability to show stock charts of nearly a dozen different time durations — intraday, one week, 1 month, 6 months, 1, 2, 3, 5 years, etc.

As TVNewser’s Alex Weprin notes, its one of these new “magic walls” that are “slowly taking over television news,” other early adopters of which include CNN’s John King and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos:

While “magic walls” are something of a gimmick, they can offer a visually interesting way to display information and data. With a numbers-focused business like Wall St it actually makes a lot of sense to display information that way.

Inside Cable News also weighed in, suggesting:

Oh boy…CNBC just got one upped by FBN … FBN beats CNBC to air with the latest in interactive display technology. Start your timers. How long before CNBC gets a touchscreen up?

The answer, as an ICN commenter pointed out and we confirmed, is that CNBC Asia debuted one of these touch-technology walls a few weeks ago in its new Singapore studio. It pops up not infrequently on “World Wide Exchange.” And some of CNBC’s U.S. shows have smaller touch screens, which an insider tells us the network has been using since at least the 2008 election.

Here’s one on Thursday’s “Strategy Session” around the 1:30 mark:



Granted it’s not as flashy or sophisticated as this new Fox Business Network feature. But then again, if we were FBN, we’d probably rather have an audience that could be measured beyond the tens of thousands.

