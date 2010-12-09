On The Growing Disparity Between The Rich And The Super-Rich

There’s a lot of talk about the disparity between the rich and the middle class. Here’s a nice way to visualise the disparity between the “super rich” and the rich (or merely the well off).



It compares, since last December, some high-end luxury names (Sotheby’s and and Saks) and more aspirational names (Coach and Ralph Lauren). As you can see, the the real high end is doing fantastic. The less-so high end is doing good, but not nearly so hot.

