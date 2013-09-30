On The Eve Of Their Launch, The 3Doodler Inventors Were Drawing Objects For Redditors Last Night

The 3Doodler is a Kickstarter project that seems like every kids’ dream come true.

Draw a picture and it’s not a picture – it’s a real object, moulded from the same type of materials used in 3D printers.

You start by drawing normally, but then you lift the pen into the air and IT KEEPS DRAWING.

The plastic solidifies almost immediately, cooled by a tiny fan in the nib.

It went live on Kickstarter back in February. In 34 days, 26,457 backers helped it raise $2.3 million – more than 7800% of its goal.

Now, early backers should be receiving their pens in the coming days. The bulk will start shipping and 5000 pens should be with their users by the end of October.

Last night, the team were the subject of a Reddit AMA. They answered a few technical questions, but by far the most popular aspect of their chat was a draw request thread.

They 3Doodled a variety of things for Redditors such as a pirate ship:





A poodle:





And some angry sushi:





The team acknowledged it was going up against the rise of cheap 3D printing, but said its pen wins for quick and easy – and more importantly, fun – 3D sketches.

One user said he planned to use his 3Doodler to repair parts mangled by 3D printers, a sentiment echoed by the creators.

“We see the 3Doodler as a perfect compliment for 3D printing, allowing on fly additions, touch-ups, and pre-sketching before moving on to CAD and complex/expensive 3D printers,” they wrote.

“There is also no limit to our building platform – we don’t have a build platform, it can be as large as you want it to be, for example the Eiffel Tower we built is far too large for any desktop 3D printer to create.”

