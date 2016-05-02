On the eve of his first budget, Scott Morrison says it's two days away

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Tomorrow the Turnbull government will hand down the 2016 federal budget.

This afternoon in parliament treasurer Scott Morrison said it was two days away.

“I do find it interesting Mr Speaker, that we are two days from the budget. The budget is tomorrow. Two days. Today, tomorrow.”

You can see why he may confuse the days with it being released at 7.30pm tomorrow. When he spoke it was around 30 hours until he will get to his feet for his budget speech.

But in our books tomorrow means it’s just the one day.

