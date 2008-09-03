On The Docket For NY Tech Meetup: Boxee, NYC Seed, ListensToYou

It’s a busy lineup at tonight’s NY Tech Meetup. Four companies that got the hook last month due to a freak power outage at Barry Diller’s IAC headquarters are scheduled to present, as well as four new companies.
Here’s the lineup:
- iRetroPhone: rotary dial app for iPhone
- ListensToYou: enables users to determine ads displayed on Websites visited
- MobileTek Labs: a mobile dental laboratory company
- NYC Seed: funds seed stage tech companies in New York City
- Angelsoft: connects angel investors and entrepreneurs in a Web app
- edopter: social trendcasting site
- Meetup: plan group meetings online
- boxee: play a wide selection of video from your computer and the Internet on your TV
Screenshot of boxee
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.