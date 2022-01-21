14 pairs of on-screen siblings who dated in real life

Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley played the Walsh twins in “Beverly Hills, 90210” but their real relationship was more like Brenda and Dylan.

Doherty played the rebellious Brenda Walsh for the first four seasons of the show before getting written off, while Priestley played the more popular Brandon during seasons one through nine (he was shown in archival footage for the tenth and final season in 2000).

In his book, “Jason Priestley: A Memoir,” Priestley shared that “Various combinations of people slept with each other over the years. Nobody ever got attached. We never let it get in the way of what we were doing. I will let you know that nobody ever got — work always superseded everything.”

Even if their relationship wasn’t serious, we’ll always have these photos of them making out on the 1991 Emmys red carpet to look back on.