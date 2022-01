14 pairs of on-screen siblings who dated in real life

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader met playing siblings in “Noelle.” Now, they’re happily dating.

Hader and Kendrick spent time together while filming the Disney+ holiday film Noelle ” in 2017. In the movie, Kendrick and Hader play Noelle and Nick, also known as Santa Claus’ two adult kids. The film was eventually released in December 2019.

In January 2022, it was reported by People that the two on-screen Kringles have been dating for over a year.

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” a source told People. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”