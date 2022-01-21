14 pairs of on-screen siblings who dated in real life

- In Hollywood, dating your co-stars is pretty common.
- However, there’s something strange about seeing on-screen siblings date in the real world.
- Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick are reportedly dating — the two played siblings in “Noelle.”
In real life, Hall and Carpenter started dating in 2007, tied the knot in 2008, and announced their divorce in December 2010. However, they kept working together for another three years, until “Dexter” aired its finale in 2013.
They even reunited in 2021 to once again play the Morgan siblings (albeit with Carpenter playing a ghost) for “Dexter: New Blood.”
In January 2022, it was reported by People that the two on-screen Kringles have been dating for over a year.
“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” a source told People. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”
“We couldn’t stop talking,” Graham told Good Housekeeping in 2016. “Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family. Once we got together, there was no game play. It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”
Over a decade later, they’re still together.
We actually have Wilson to thank for Hanks’ appearances in rom-com staples “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail” — Wilson introduced Hanks to writer/director Nora Ephron, according to a memorial he wrote for Ephron.
Their relationship was revealed to the world in August 1987 when, while driving together on vacation in Ireland, the two were involved in a serious car crash that left two people dead. They’d break up around a year later, in 1988.
Pratt spoke about their relationship to TV Guide, right after the show ended. “We’ve pretty much gotten used to the response of, ‘Eww, that’s weird. That’s creepy.’ The people who know us are happy, and probably expected it to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while we get that one person that’s like, ‘That’s really creepy. You just kissed your sister,'” Pratt joked.
“It never really weirded us out that we played brother and sister, because, you know, it’s all fiction.”
McCormick wrote in her book, “Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice,” that even she was creeped out sometimes to be kissing her brother, writing, “Oh my God! I’m kissing my brother. What am I doing?’
She wrote that their first kiss took place during the cast’s trip to Hawaii in season four. But, she said, their relationship was an “on-and-off-again game,” and they never officially became boyfriend and girlfriend.
A decade later, in 2009, the two were spotted together celebrating West’s 31st birthday. “I think you can put two and two together,” Wood said of their relationship status. “I won’t confirm or deny it but I don’t think I have to.” She also added that West was her celebrity crush.
But it didn’t last long: The following year, Wood was engaged to Marilyn Manson.
On the show, they played Max and Isabel Evans, alien siblings who crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico, and try their best to fit in with humanity, to varied levels of success.
In his book, “Jason Priestley: A Memoir,” Priestley shared that “Various combinations of people slept with each other over the years. Nobody ever got attached. We never let it get in the way of what we were doing. I will let you know that nobody ever got — work always superseded everything.”
Even if their relationship wasn’t serious, we’ll always have these photos of them making out on the 1991 Emmys red carpet to look back on.
In real life, the two dated for around a year, from 2006 to 2007, a year after Somerhalder’s character was killed off.
“Ian and I are still very good friends,” Grace said in 2015.
The only issue? VanCamp and her on-screen half-brother, Annable (who played Justin), had visible chemistry and were dating off-screen. The show then made the choice to have Rebecca actually not be their half-sibling, freeing up Rebecca and Justin to date on the show.
VanCamp and Annable began dating in 2007, but they broke up before VanCamp’s character left the show in season four — Annable met his future wife, Odette, during season five.
“I looked like an idiot,” Greg Berlanti, an executive producer, told EW in 2008. “Here were two young people who didn’t grow up with each other, didn’t know each other, but they had this electricity. There was nothing I could do.”
No matter what, the two have remained good friends. Gomez attended Henrie’s wedding in 2017, and the two teamed up for 2020’s “This Is the Year,” which Henrie directed and Gomez produced.