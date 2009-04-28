The Death Of Newspapers, On TV

Attack of the Show, on cable network G4, hosted Business Insider editor Nicholas Carlson last night for a segment on why newspapers are in so much trouble. Other than needing a new haircut (or just a comb), we think he did OK. But how come he didn’t say anything about how printing the New York Times costs twice as much as sending every subscriber a new Kindle?



