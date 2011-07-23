On Negotiations And "Middle Men"

Mark Suster has another gem on his blog this week about negotiations and relying on intermediaries to handle them for you. Here’s a VC speaking the truth about VCs (and recruiters, bankers, lawyers, and PR people). You gotta love that.



Mark says:

You have an interest in pursuing the absolute best outcome you can get. Often others have an interest in pursuing the best possible outcome they can get, without sinking in extra time, without risking ruffling feathers and without breaking conventions & norms.

Chart your own path.

Super advice. Go read it.



